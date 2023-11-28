Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Declares Dividend of $0.54

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.5393 per share on Monday, January 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th.
Severn Trent Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS STRNY traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.49. The company had a trading volume of 189,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,503. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.32. Severn Trent has a 12 month low of $27.39 and a 12 month high of $38.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
STRNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 3,160 ($39.91) to GBX 3,100 ($39.16) in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered Severn Trent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Severn Trent from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Severn Trent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,943.75.
About Severn Trent
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
