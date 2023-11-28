Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Declares Dividend of $0.54

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.5393 per share on Monday, January 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th.

Severn Trent Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS STRNY traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.49. The company had a trading volume of 189,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,503. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.32. Severn Trent has a 12 month low of $27.39 and a 12 month high of $38.46.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STRNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 3,160 ($39.91) to GBX 3,100 ($39.16) in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered Severn Trent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Severn Trent from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Severn Trent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,943.75.

About Severn Trent

(Get Free Report)

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.