Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,240,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,475 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 2.94% of Shake Shack worth $96,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 4.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Shake Shack by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter worth about $4,564,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Stock Down 1.0 %

SHAK traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.82. 276,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,382. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $80.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average of $66.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,560.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $276.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.96 million. Analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $87.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

