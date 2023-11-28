Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.07 and last traded at $12.07. 3 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

Shanghai Industrial Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.60.

Get Shanghai Industrial alerts:

Shanghai Industrial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.5152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

Shanghai Industrial Company Profile

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company invests in toll road projects and water-related businesses. It also engages in the property development and investment activities, as well as operates hotel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.