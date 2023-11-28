SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Announces Dividend of $1.08

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share on Monday, December 11th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE:SN traded up 1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 48.37. 556,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is 43.97. SharkNinja has a one year low of 25.84 and a one year high of 52.90.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported 0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.81 by 0.14. The business had revenue of 1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SharkNinja will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $657,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,834,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

