Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL) Trading Up 4%

Shares of Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Free Report) rose 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.72. Approximately 114,380 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 400,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

Shengfeng Development Stock Up 3.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15.

Get Shengfeng Development alerts:

Institutional Trading of Shengfeng Development

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Shengfeng Development stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.09% of Shengfeng Development as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shengfeng Development Company Profile

Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services; and value-added services comprising collection on delivery, delivery upstairs, packaging, pay-at-arrival, return proof of delivery, and shipment protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shengfeng Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shengfeng Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.