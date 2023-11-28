Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.17. 46,825 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 30,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Shenzhou International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Shenzhou International Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shenzhou International Group Announces Dividend

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 11th.

About Shenzhou International Group

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, processes, and sells knitwear products in Mainland China, European Union, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; print and sale of knitwear products; aircraft leasing; and property management activities.

