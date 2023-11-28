ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) Trading Down 8.7%

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Free Report) was down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.11. Approximately 68,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 110,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

ShiftPixy Stock Down 8.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.01.

Get ShiftPixy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ShiftPixy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in ShiftPixy during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in ShiftPixy during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ShiftPixy during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ShiftPixy by 542.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ShiftPixy during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 0.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

Further Reading

