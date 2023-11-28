Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Sold by Mirova

Mirova lessened its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,243 shares during the period. Mirova owned about 0.06% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 172,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,942,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,397,000 after acquiring an additional 47,380 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SHLS. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $42,944.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,085.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $42,944.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shoals Technologies Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.75. 1,506,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,272. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.54. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average is $20.78.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.65 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

