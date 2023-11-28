Short Interest in AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Rises By 1,601,100.0%

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,601,200 shares, a growth of 1,601,100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 355,461,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AB International Group Price Performance

Shares of ABQQ stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 227,589,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,277,852. AB International Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

AB International Group Company Profile

AB International Group Corp. operates as an intellectual property, movie investment, and licensing company that focuses on the acquisition and development of various intellectual property. The company engages in the acquisition and distribution of movies. It also provides video streaming services under the ABQQ.tv brand name, as well as through ABQQ.tv website.

