Short Interest in Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Declines By 75.0%

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Absa Group Stock Up 0.9 %

AGRPY traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.90. 409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952. Absa Group has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $24.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.63.

About Absa Group

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers retail and business banking products and services; residential property-related finance solutions; vehicle and asset finance products and services; credit cards; personal loans; corporate, relationship and transactional banking services; and savings and investment products and services.

