Short Interest in ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) Declines By 91.1%

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the October 31st total of 984,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
ABVC BioPharma Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of ABVC BioPharma stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 681,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.38. ABVC BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06.
About ABVC BioPharma
