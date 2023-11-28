Short Interest in ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) Declines By 91.1%

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the October 31st total of 984,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ABVC BioPharma Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ABVC BioPharma stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 681,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.38. ABVC BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06.

About ABVC BioPharma

ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients; ABV-1701 Vitargus that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage; and ABV-1519, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

