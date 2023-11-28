Short Interest in Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF) Increases By 2,405.9%

Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 2,405.9% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.3 days.

Agfa-Gevaert Stock Performance

AFGVF remained flat at C$2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday. Agfa-Gevaert has a 12-month low of C$2.57 and a 12-month high of C$2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.75.

About Agfa-Gevaert

Agfa-Gevaert NV develops, produces, and distributes various analog and digital imaging systems, and IT solutions worldwide. The company's Offset Solutions segment provides commercial, newspaper, and packaging printers; integrated prepress and printing solutions, including computer-to-plate systems using digital offset printing plates, pressroom supplies, and software for workflow optimization, color management, screening, and print standardization; and security printing software solutions.

