Short Interest in Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF) Increases By 2,405.9%

Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 2,405.9% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.3 days.
Agfa-Gevaert Stock Performance
AFGVF remained flat at C$2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday. Agfa-Gevaert has a 12-month low of C$2.57 and a 12-month high of C$2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.75.
About Agfa-Gevaert
