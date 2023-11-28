Short Interest in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Expands By 700.0%

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of AGM Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Free Report) by 103.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.16% of AGM Group worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGM Group Stock Performance

AGM Group stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.70. 912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,022. AGM Group has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $2.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.

