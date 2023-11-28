Short Interest in Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Drops By 76.0%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the October 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKZOY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AKZOY traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $25.46. 99,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,703. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.18. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $29.03.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is 26.44%.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings. The company also provides performance coatings that protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.