Short Interest in Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) Drops By 81.9%

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 81.9% from the October 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Stock Performance

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Company Profile

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust stock remained flat at $10.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

See Also

