Short Interest in Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Decreases By 83.0%

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 83.0% from the October 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Aluf Price Performance
AHIX stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,244. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. Aluf has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.02.
Aluf Company Profile
