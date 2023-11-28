Short Interest in Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Decreases By 83.0%

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 83.0% from the October 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aluf Price Performance

AHIX stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,244. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. Aluf has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

Get Aluf alerts:

Aluf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Aluf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops proprietary software, software algorithms, and hardware for testing and data mining of computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics, as well as semiconductor and nanotechnology- based device components. It builds advanced test solutions for engineering and manufacturing sectors to verify devices made correctly; reliability tests to predict when the device will fail during usage; and characterization tests to verify the manufacturing operation in building the device.

Receive News & Ratings for Aluf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.