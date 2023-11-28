Short Interest in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Increases By 1,600.0%

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ambow Education Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMBO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.16. 72,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,166. Ambow Education has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.70.
Ambow Education Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ambow Education
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Ambow Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambow Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.