Short Interest in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Increases By 1,600.0%

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ambow Education Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMBO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.16. 72,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,166. Ambow Education has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.70.

Ambow Education Company Profile

Ambow Education Holding Ltd., a technology-driven educational company, provides hybrid online and offline learning, and content development in the higher education and workforce training industries in the United States. The company operates HybriU platform, a hybrid education delivery and content development platform.

