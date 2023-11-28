Short Interest in American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Decreases By 71.4%

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the October 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
American Aires Stock Performance
American Aires stock remained flat at $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19. American Aires has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.55.
About American Aires
