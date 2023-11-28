Short Interest in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP) Expands By 8,400.0%

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 8,400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

AMMO Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of POWWP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.97. 3,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,196. AMMO has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.57.

AMMO Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.553 per share. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

About AMMO

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

