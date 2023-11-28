Short Interest in Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Declines By 72.7%

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Ansell Stock Performance
Shares of ANSLY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.13. 215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.09 and its 200-day moving average is $63.10. Ansell has a 52 week low of $52.59 and a 52 week high of $82.90.
Ansell Company Profile
