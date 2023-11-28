Short Interest in Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Declines By 72.7%

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Ansell Stock Performance

Shares of ANSLY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.13. 215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.09 and its 200-day moving average is $63.10. Ansell has a 52 week low of $52.59 and a 52 week high of $82.90.

Ansell Company Profile

Featured Stories

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

