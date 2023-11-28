Short Interest in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Declines By 74.2%

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the October 31st total of 104,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 483,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $440,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $408,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 251,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 32,422 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.18. 200,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,234. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $7.20.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.14. Equities research analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.