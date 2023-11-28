Short Interest in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Grows By 2,145.6%

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,693,200 shares, a growth of 2,145.6% from the October 31st total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,585,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of AITX remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 42,112,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,408,273. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions
