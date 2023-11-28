Short Interest in Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Drops By 99.2%

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the October 31st total of 99,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,761,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Asia Broadband Price Performance

AABB stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. 3,981,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,034,432. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Asia Broadband has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06.

Get Asia Broadband alerts:

About Asia Broadband

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Asia Broadband, Inc, through its subsidiary, Asia Metals Inc, focuses on the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals primarily in Asian markets. It also operates AABB Gold token, a minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency; and AABB Wallet. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.