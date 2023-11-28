Short Interest in Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Drops By 99.2%

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the October 31st total of 99,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,761,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Asia Broadband Price Performance
AABB stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. 3,981,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,034,432. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Asia Broadband has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06.
About Asia Broadband
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Asia Broadband
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.