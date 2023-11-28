Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP) Increases By 5,100.0%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 5,100.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

RILYP traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.22. 7,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,402. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89. B. Riley Financial has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $24.05.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4297 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

