Short Interest in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Grows By 880.4%

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,600 shares, a growth of 880.4% from the October 31st total of 144,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 83.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BAE Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 707,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAE Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:BAESF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.50. 5,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,375. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.