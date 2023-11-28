Short Interest in Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Grows By 2,400.0%

Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Barsele Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRSLF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.13. 49,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,989. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14. Barsele Minerals has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.35.

About Barsele Minerals

Barsele Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 45% interest in the Barsele gold project that covers an area of approximately 47,000 hectares located in Västerbottens Län, Northern Sweden.

