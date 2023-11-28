Short Interest in Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Grows By 2,400.0%

Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Barsele Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BRSLF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.13. 49,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,989. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14. Barsele Minerals has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.35.
About Barsele Minerals
