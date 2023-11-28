Short Interest in Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Expands By 1,184.5%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,500 shares, an increase of 1,184.5% from the October 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,381,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAYRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. HSBC raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Atlantic lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BAYRY stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $8.35. 2,455,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,256. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $12.99. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

