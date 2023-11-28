Short Interest in Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Expands By 1,184.5%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,500 shares, an increase of 1,184.5% from the October 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,381,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAYRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. HSBC raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Atlantic lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
View Our Latest Report on BAYRY
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.