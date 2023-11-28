Short Interest in CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Expands By 1,133.3%

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 1,133.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

CGG Stock Performance

Shares of CGGYY remained flat at $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. CGG has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $0.99.

Get CGG alerts:

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter. CGG had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 6.65%.

About CGG

CGG provides data, products, services, and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing, and monitoring in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Data, Digital & Energy Transition (DDE); and Sensing & Monitoring (SMO).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.