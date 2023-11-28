Short Interest in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEL) Expands By 2,925.0%

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 2,925.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,097. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08.
