Short Interest in CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Expands By 9,933.3%

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 9,933.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 496,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CNBX Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
CNBX stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. 51,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,264. CNBX Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.
CNBX Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
