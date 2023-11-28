Short Interest in CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Expands By 9,933.3%

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 9,933.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 496,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CNBX stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. 51,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,264. CNBX Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and technologies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Cannabics SR, an oral capsule developed for the treatment of patients with advanced cancer and cancer anorexia cachexia syndrome.

