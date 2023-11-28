Short Interest in Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Expands By 2,012.5%

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 2,012.5% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Dai Nippon Printing Stock Up 1.9 %

DNPLY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,811. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.69. Dai Nippon Printing has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $15.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Dai Nippon Printing alerts:

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

Receive News & Ratings for Dai Nippon Printing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai Nippon Printing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.