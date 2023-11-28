Short Interest in Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Expands By 2,012.5%

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 2,012.5% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Dai Nippon Printing Stock Up 1.9 %
DNPLY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,811. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.69. Dai Nippon Printing has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $15.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile
