Short Interest in Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT) Expands By 3,000.0%

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 3,000.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Stock Up 0.7 %

DDT stock traded up 0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 25.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,876. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 25.70 and its 200 day moving average price is 25.68. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a 12-month low of 24.82 and a 12-month high of 26.35.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th.

