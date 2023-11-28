Short Interest in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD) Decreases By 89.5%

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 89.5% from the October 31st total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPD. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $624,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares by 13.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares by 264.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 19,996 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares by 101.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.59. 43,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,420. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.52. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $31.59.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.1933 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th.

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

