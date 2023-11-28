Short Interest in easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Grows By 1,566.7%

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 1,566.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ESYJY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of easyJet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on easyJet from GBX 620 ($7.83) to GBX 550 ($6.95) in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on easyJet from GBX 570 ($7.20) to GBX 540 ($6.82) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $571.00.

easyJet Trading Up 5.4 %

About easyJet

ESYJY stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.38. 25,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,537. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

