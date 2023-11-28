Short Interest in Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Rises By 1,500.0%

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Entain Stock Performance

Shares of GMVHY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.62. 29,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,145. Entain has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $19.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GMVHY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Entain from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Entain from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

