Short Interest in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP) Expands By 288.9%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 288.9% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 1,829.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 13,169 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 75,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 15,715 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Exela Technologies by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 45,504 shares during the last quarter.

Exela Technologies Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ XELAP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,512. Exela Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $5.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing solutions, enterprise information management, document management, and digital business process services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Information & Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS), and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

