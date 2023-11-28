Short Interest in First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT) Rises By 900.0%

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Bankers Trustshares Stock Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:FBTT traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256. First Bankers Trustshares has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09.

First Bankers Trustshares Company Profile

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Bankers Trust Company, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to retail, institutional, and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

