Short Interest in First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT) Rises By 900.0%

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Bankers Trustshares Stock Down 0.6 %
OTCMKTS:FBTT traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256. First Bankers Trustshares has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09.
First Bankers Trustshares Company Profile
