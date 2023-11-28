Short Interest in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Rises By 906.1%

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, an increase of 906.1% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,787,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at $846,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 131,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,953. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.70. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

