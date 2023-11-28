Short Interest in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Declines By 83.3%

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ASET traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.40. 861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a twelve month low of $26.98 and a twelve month high of $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 million, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.29.
Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%.
About Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund
The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.
