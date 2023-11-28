Short Interest in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Declines By 83.3%

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASET traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.40. 861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a twelve month low of $26.98 and a twelve month high of $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 million, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.29.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 219.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 4,562.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 41,243 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000.

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

