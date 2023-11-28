Short Interest in Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Rises By 1,421.7%

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 1,421.7% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 350.0 days.

Games Workshop Group Price Performance

Shares of GMWKF remained flat at $128.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 251. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.37 and its 200-day moving average is $132.09. Games Workshop Group has a 12-month low of $87.55 and a 12-month high of $151.71.

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

