Short Interest in Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Rises By 1,421.7%

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 1,421.7% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 350.0 days.
Games Workshop Group Price Performance
Shares of GMWKF remained flat at $128.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 251. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.37 and its 200-day moving average is $132.09. Games Workshop Group has a 12-month low of $87.55 and a 12-month high of $151.71.
Games Workshop Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Games Workshop Group
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.