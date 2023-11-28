Short Interest in Global Roundtable Co. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) Rises By 2,430.0%

Global Roundtable Co. (OTCMKTS:GRCU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 2,430.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,155,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Global Roundtable Price Performance

Global Roundtable has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

About Global Roundtable

Global Roundtable Corporation operates in the health and wellness business. It also provides products and ancillary services in the mental wellness segment and optical-vision medical care. The company was formerly known as Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc and changed its name to Global Roundtable Corporation in May 2023.

