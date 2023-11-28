Short Interest in Global Roundtable Co. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) Rises By 2,430.0%

Global Roundtable Co. (OTCMKTS:GRCUGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 2,430.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,155,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

About Global Roundtable

Global Roundtable Corporation operates in the health and wellness business. It also provides products and ancillary services in the mental wellness segment and optical-vision medical care. The company was formerly known as Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc and changed its name to Global Roundtable Corporation in May 2023.

