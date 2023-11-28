Short Interest in Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Grows By 600.0%

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Alternative Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALTY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.95. 945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,008. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01. The company has a market cap of $34.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.99. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Alternative Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.0672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. This is a boost from Global X Alternative Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

