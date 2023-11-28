Short Interest in Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Expands By 2,575.2%

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 2,575.2% from the October 31st total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 16.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSCS. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heart Test Laboratories by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 47,508 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Heart Test Laboratories by 246.1% during the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 81,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 58,303 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Heart Test Laboratories by 55.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Heart Test Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heart Test Laboratories stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $0.27. 38,310,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,386,823. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Heart Test Laboratories has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $3.95.

Heart Test Laboratories ( NASDAQ:HSCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.

