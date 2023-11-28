Short Interest in Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Increases By 40,800.0%

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a growth of 40,800.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lowered Incitec Pivot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Incitec Pivot Price Performance

Incitec Pivot Cuts Dividend

Incitec Pivot stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,852. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. Incitec Pivot has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $2.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Incitec Pivot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.34%.

Incitec Pivot Company Profile

Incitec Pivot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Turkey, France, and internationally. It offers ammonium nitrate, nitrogen-based fertilizer, ammonia, di/mono-ammonium phosphate, and single super phosphate.

