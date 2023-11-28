Short Interest in Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Increases By 40,800.0%

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a growth of 40,800.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup lowered Incitec Pivot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Incitec Pivot
Incitec Pivot Price Performance
Incitec Pivot Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Incitec Pivot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.34%.
Incitec Pivot Company Profile
Incitec Pivot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Turkey, France, and internationally. It offers ammonium nitrate, nitrogen-based fertilizer, ammonia, di/mono-ammonium phosphate, and single super phosphate.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Incitec Pivot
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Incitec Pivot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incitec Pivot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.