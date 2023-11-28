Short Interest in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Grows By 4,250.0%

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 4,250.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DWAS stock traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $74.44. The company had a trading volume of 19,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,916. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.30. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $68.44 and a twelve month high of $83.27. The firm has a market cap of $672.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWAS. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 45.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $602,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

