Short Interest in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Grows By 4,250.0%

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 4,250.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance
Shares of DWAS stock traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $74.44. The company had a trading volume of 19,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,916. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.30. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $68.44 and a twelve month high of $83.27. The firm has a market cap of $672.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.
The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.
