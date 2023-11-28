Short Interest in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Declines By 92.8%

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 92.8% from the October 31st total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOOD. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,534,000.

WOOD traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,698. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.10. The company has a market cap of $206.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $80.41.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

