Short Interest in Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Drops By 68.5%

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 659,100 shares, a drop of 68.5% from the October 31st total of 2,094,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 137.3 days.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
KCDMF remained flat at $1.91 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,683. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
