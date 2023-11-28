Short Interest in Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Drops By 68.5%

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 659,100 shares, a drop of 68.5% from the October 31st total of 2,094,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 137.3 days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

KCDMF remained flat at $1.91 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,683. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

