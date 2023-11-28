Short Interest in LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Increases By 1,192.3%

LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 1,192.3% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

LY Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:YAHOY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 13,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,986. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42. LY has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.01.

LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. LY had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LY will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

LY Company Profile

LY Corporation engages in the media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company focuses on shopping and reuse businesses. It also offers membership, e-commerce, and payment-related services. The company was formerly known as Z Holdings Corporation and changed its name to LY Corporation in October 2023.

