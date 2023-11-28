Short Interest in Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) Decreases By 82.2%

Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 82.2% from the October 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerva Surgical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Minerva Surgical by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 378,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 148,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Minerva Surgical by 950.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 146,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Minerva Surgical by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Surgical Price Performance

Shares of UTRS stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,691. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Minerva Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12.

About Minerva Surgical

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company provides Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

