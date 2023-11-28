Short Interest in Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Declines By 68.2%

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the October 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Resonate Blends Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of KOAN traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 90,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,899. Resonate Blends has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.

Get Resonate Blends alerts:

Resonate Blends Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Resonate Blends, Inc, a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis wellness lifestyle products. The company offers Calm to quiet the mind and ease into a gentle sense of wellbeing; Wonder, a THC offering to bring back the youthful sense; Love to reduce barriers to intimacy, stimulate personal connections, and increase tactile sensation; Create to stimulate senses, spark imagination, and channel inner muse; Play to become fully immersed in the moment and the people around; Delight to open up senses; and Sleep for helping to fall asleep.

Receive News & Ratings for Resonate Blends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonate Blends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.