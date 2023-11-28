Short Interest in Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Declines By 68.2%

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the October 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Resonate Blends Trading Up 5.9 %
Shares of KOAN traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 90,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,899. Resonate Blends has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.
Resonate Blends Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Resonate Blends
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Resonate Blends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonate Blends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.